Megan Thee Stallion Was All Smiles After Graduating From Texas Southern University [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion is a savage and a scholar.

via: Uproxx

Today was an important day for Megan Thee Stallion as she graduated from Texas Southern University. She left the HBCU with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration and was one of the school’s 843 graduates who received their degrees on Saturday. Megan even invited her fans to tune in to the school’s livestream of the commencement ceremony to watch her cross the stage. Her infectious energy was on full display as she was all smiles while interacting with TSU’s faculty and fellow graduates. TSU even shared an image of Megan with the school’s 13th President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young to their Instagram account.

Hotties you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here https://t.co/zNr4S8aV07 pic.twitter.com/L0K6fNcbiP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion walks in with the other graduates of the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/Q25Rc9TMOS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2021

With her graduation from TSU becoming official today, Megan fulfills a promise she made to the women in her life, including her late mother, to finish school. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said during an interview with People last year. “I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school.” She added, “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

As for what’s next, Megan may get started on the health facility she wants to build in her hometown of Houston, which she spoke about during a 2018 Billboard interview. “That’s still the plan,” she said. “And you know how it’s so hard to get a job after college? So I thought it would be super easy for my classmates if I just opened up something that they could go get a job at.”

You can check out some pictures and videos from Megan’s graduation day above.

Congrats Meg!

That @theestallion did this while in the midst of an incredible career is amazing. Let’s celebrate #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/8zgrvQSI6P — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 12, 2021