Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Acting Chops In Her ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘Put Me In Bridgerton, B*tch’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has reached another career milestone.

via: Uproxx

Pulling in double duty as tonight’s host and musical guest, Megan Thee Stallion opened this week’s Saturday Night Live with a hilarious monologue.

During her monologue, Megan ran down her list of nicknames: “We’ve got Tina Snow, the Hot Girl Coach, the H-Town Hottie, and if you are one of my many, many haters, I’m probably ‘ugh, that b*tch.’”

Shortly afterward, she detailed her impressive resume, saying “I know everyone is used to seeing me twerk, doing hood rat stuff with my hood rat friends, and flat-out being one of the hottest MCs in the game right now, period. But there’s so much more to me than meets the eye. For example, I’m a really good actress. I don’t want to toot my own horn or nothing, but I think I do a pretty good British accent.”

“Alright, check this out, she said, before speaking in a British accent. “Put me in Bridgerton, b*tch.”

She also noted that she graduated last year from Texas Southern University with a degree in Health Administration, and recently launched a mental health resource website called Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too.

“I can’t believe the domain wasn’t already taken,” she said. “It was supposed to be called ‘Hot Girl Bummer,’ but somebody stole it,” referring to Blackbear’s hit single, “Hot Girl Bummer.”

“You know who you are,” said Megan.

Check out the full monologue below.