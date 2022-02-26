Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Been Getting Threatening Messages On Social Media [Photo]

Megan Thee Stallion alleged she was shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020 following an evening out with Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality Kylie Jenner.

via: Uproxx

The last week has been eventful for Megan Thee Stallion, and not in the way that she might have hoped. A preliminary hearing in the rapper’s felony assault case with Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot during the summer of 2020, occurred on Wednesday. What should have been a smooth hearing, unfortunately, turned out to be dramatic after multiple false reports about it were shared on social media. Megan did her best to fight back against the claims, responding to messages from DJ Akademiks and Tory himself.

Days after the whole ordeal, Megan revealed something else that she’s been dealing with. She says she’s been receiving threatening messages on social media, with some going as far as to issue death threats. Megan shared one example on her Instagram Story. She posted a screenshot of a message from a user named “megantheestallionsbiggesthater” who wrote, “Megan Needs To Be Shot And Killed.” Megan shared the screenshot and wrote, “This is the type of sh*t i get online and see EVERY DAY.”

Megan’s revealing post comes after she sued her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, after they refused to claimed her 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties did not fulfill her contract.

Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence since the shooting incident took place. But in a statement sent to HipHopDX, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office sounded confident the case the prosecutors have built will fully support the charges against Tory Lanez.