Megan Thee Stallion Says Record Label Isn’t Allowing Her to Drop Remix of BTS’ “Butter”

Megan Thee Stallion has been embroiled in an ongoing battle with her initial label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and label head Carl Crawford. The label has reportedly been blocking the rapper from releasing music on her own terms, and though it looked like she was close to a new deal in the beginning of 2021, things still seem shaky for the Houston star, legally speaking.

via: Complex

According to TMZ and Variety, a remix of the track featuring Megan Thee Stallion is out there, but legal documents obtained by the publication claim 1501 Certified Entertainment is blocking Meg from letting it drop, at least according to Meg’s team.

The song was set to drop Friday, and the documents claim Meg thinks the track will be good for her international fanbase, while 1501 believes the track wouldn’t be good for her. Meg argues in the documents that the label is trying to get 6-figures out of her in return for the song’s release, TMZ shares.

Meg has previously gotten an order to prevent label boss Carl Crawford and 1501 from blocking new music releases, which TMZ reports she feels is happening here.

Meg has had public label troubles in the past, as she took to Instagram Live last March to share that the label was preventing her from dropping new material, later filing a lawsuit on the matter and asking a judge to throw away her contract.

If Megan gets approval to drop the reported “Butter” remix, it could mean big things for both her and the K-pop super group, as the song has already sat pretty at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks (not currently), and a Meg feature surely doesn’t hurt it’s chances of landing back up there.

Hopefully Megan will win this one, because hearing her verse on “Butter” will make my summer.