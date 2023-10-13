Megan Thee Stallion Revealed She’s Not Signed To A Label And Explained Why She’ll Stay Independent [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing a comeback of epic proportions since recovering from the Tory Lanez shooting.

via: Uproxx

For years, the “Savage” rapper has been tied up in a legal battle with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and company head Carl Crawford. In past court documents, the Grammy Award-winning musician has accused the entity of sabotaging her past releases and hiding money. Now that Megan has officially returned from her hiatus, she’s shared a significant update with fans.

Yesterday (October 12), during an Instagram Live session, Megan revealed that she’s not signed to a label and explained why she’ll stay independent. The broadcast, which longtime producer Lil JuMade It hosted, gave fans hope that things were looking up.

“Hotties! The real hotties, not the notties. Kinda them, too. This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now,” said the recording artist.

She continued, “And we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf*cking Hot Girl Productions! The next sh*t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Megan discussed the decision to step out on her own and what the future holds. “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independently since it was just me and my momma. So excited. It’s really just me this go around until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself,” she remarked.

Watch the full clip below.

?| Megan Thee Stallion gives more insight into her upcoming album; says she’s funding it herself while trying to get out of her previous deal. “I have no label right now, we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket.” pic.twitter.com/lLqd1cL8bA — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 13, 2023