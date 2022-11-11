Megan Thee Stallion Receives Industry Support With A New Open Letter Condemning Violence Against Women [Photo]

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot of strong women in her corner.

Megan Thee Stallion is getting support from the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and others in a new open letter that condemns violence against women. They address it to Megan in light of recent events of Drake’s “Circo Loco” line that accuses her of lying about being shot by rapper Tory Lanez in 2020.

Several key public figures have signed the letter, including “Ethel Cain, congresswoman Maxine Waters, MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and more,” according to Rolling Stone.

“While so many of us celebrate you for your strength and perseverance, it must be said that you have been treated in ways that no young woman – no person at all – should be treated,” the letter says. “It must be said that our culture has failed you, one of its most brightly shining daughters.”

“You may be a boss, the ‘hot girl coach,’ and a bonafide superstar, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t experience pain,” it adds “No one is too ‘bad,’ too famous, too powerful to feel hurt. You’ve had to navigate this deeply difficult experience in the public eye, and while you’ve managed to stand strong and to keep showing up to work in spite of it all, it can’t be understated how unfair it is that you’re in this position to begin with.”

