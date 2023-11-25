Megan Thee Stallion Pitched Her ‘Hot Girl Style’ To The Olympics, And It Includes A Fire-Breathing Horse [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion joins a parade of celebrities helping NBCUniversal to tout its looming coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meg is turning horses into hot girls, as she hilariously appears in a new skit for the 2024 Olympic Games. The clip opens with Megan welcoming viewers to “thee Paris Olympics” as she dances alongside some equestrians.

“Look at my hot girl,” she says, as the video cuts to a horse with red highlights to match her own. However, it’s not just any regular horse. This one says “Bonjour” and has wings. And breathes fire.

As it turns out, this is all part of Megan’s fantasy pitch, as she explains her idea to a room of business representatives. “And that, is the Olympics, hot girl style,” she adds.

“What do they not get about this?” the horse says at the end.

While it’s unclear if Megan will appear in any other promotional videos ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is still a fun holiday treat.

“As America gathers together today on Thanksgiving, we wanted to surprise the nation with an Olympic moment as big as the holiday, and what better way to do that than with ‘Thee Olympics,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion and dressage horses at Versailles,” Jenny Storms, NBC Universal’s CMO Of Sports And Entertainment, shared in a statement, via Rolling Stone. “As we approach the new year, even more surprises are in store as we continue to bring to life the biggest media event of 2024 — the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024 Olympics teaser below.