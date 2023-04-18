Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About The Tory Lanez Shooting Case For ‘The Final Time’ In A Touching New Essay

Megan Thee Stallion, as part of a cover story for Elle Magazine, shared a powerful new personal essay that finds her reflecting on the Tory Lanez assault trial. (He was found guilty last year following the 2020 incident.)

via: Rolling Stone

“I understand the public intrigue,” Megan continued, “but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”

The wide-ranging essay opens with Megan’s declaration that, after reflecting on the events of the last three years, she no longer wants to call herself a victim but a survivor. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see,” she said.

The jokes, memes, conspiracy theories, and reputational attacks, Meg said, were tough to deal with, especially when some of her “peers in the music industry piled on.” She added, “Instead of condemning any form of violence against a woman, these individuals tried to justify my attacker’s actions.”

Behind the scenes, Megan said, she “started falling into a depression,” even as she continued to release music and tour. Working on new music was difficult as Megan struggled to figure out what to rap about, and she’d often catch herself crying moments before having to take the stage at some public event. When Lanez was found guilty at the end of the last year, Meg said the verdict was “more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

She added: “Time after time, women are bullied with backlash for speaking out against their attackers, especially when they’re accusing someone who is famous and wealthy. They’re often accused of lying or attempting to make money from their trauma. From firsthand experience, I know why a lot of women don’t come forward. Any support and empathy that I received was drowned out by overwhelming doubt and criticism from so many others.”

In the months since the verdict came in, Megan said she’s been “healing.” Acknowledging that the “physical and mental scars from this entire ordeal will always sting,” she said getting off social media, taking time for herself, praying, and spending time with close friends and her dogs, has helped her feel more at peace and prepared to resume her life. She also touched on how she’s learned to set stronger boundaries, whether it has to do with who she lets into her life, or “saying ‘no’ to protect my peace.”

Near the end of the essay, Megan also mentioned that she’s found her love of music again, writing, “I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

In a final note, the rapper said: “We can’t control what others think, especially when the lies are juicier than the truth. But as a society, we must create safer environments for women to come forward about violent behavior without fear of retaliation. We must provide stronger resources for women to recover from these tragedies physically and emotionally, without fear of judgment. We must do more than say her name. We must protect all women who have survived the unimaginable.”

Megan’s essay comes a few weeks after Lanez filed a motion for a new trial in the shooting case, though a judge has yet to rule on the motion. Lanez was supposed to be sentenced sometime in April, though it appears that date may be further delayed as his new motion is considered.