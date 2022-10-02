Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off October With Some Spooky Pumpkin Head Halloween Photos

The first of October is upon us already, which means spooky season lovers have just a few weeks to get their costumes in picture-perfect condition.

via: Uproxx

Hot girl summer may be over, but Megan Thee Stallion is maintaining a festive spirit year-round. The “Pressurelicious” rapper shared some spooky photos on Instagram.

In the series of photos, Megan is seen in silk pajamas, wearing a Jack-O-Lantern on her head. In one picture, she is seen reading a book on her couch, with a mimosa in hand. In two other pictures, she is seen opening the door, still in her spooky attire, then creepily walking back in.

While Megan may be the reigning queen of Hot girl summer, she may soon have a grip on spooky season. In 2020, she announced she was working on a screenplay for a horror film. She’s since remained quiet on the details, however, in an interview with Variety, Megan revealed she’d like Jordan Peele to direct the movie. She also said she wants to stay away from remakes and create something completely original.

“It’s gonna be something that definitely blows your mind,” Megan said. “You’ve never seen it before.”

It is also worth noting that Megan is set to star in a comedy film called F*cking Identical Twins next year.

Check out Megan’s frightening photos above.