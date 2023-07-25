Megan Thee Stallion Hinted That Her Musical Comeback Is On The Horizon Despite The Ongoing Legal Battle With 1501

After taking some time away, Megan Thee Stallion recently delighted her fans with a hint at her return to making music.

via: Uproxx

Everyone’s favorite H-town hottie’s hiatus from the industry could be coming to an end. Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram Story to let fans know that her musical comeback is on the horizon. In a picture of a simple recording setup, the entertainer teased that she was indeed working on new music.

Mega captioned the image, “I’m back in that mood. It’s that time [smiling devil emoji].”

Although the “Do It On The Tip” rapper has returned to the stage with several one-off concerts, Meg hasn’t released any new music. During an interview with InStyle, Megan said she would step away to work on her mental health. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing,” said the musician.

However, in the past, Megan Thee Stallion has expressed frustration with her label 1501 Entertainment’s alleged interference with her past projects. Both parties are enthralled in a tense legal battle which fans believe has played a part in Megan Thee Stallion’s decision to pause recording any new music. Megan Thee Stallion’s last album, Traumazine, released last year, was roped into the ongoing legal fight.