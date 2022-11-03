Megan Thee Stallion Was Forced To Set The Record Straight (Again) After More Trial Misinformation [Photo]

It’s been a complicated year for Megan Thee Stallion.

via: Uproxx

Megan Thee Stallion, who released her new album Traumazine earlier this year, deals with a lot of BS whether it’s because of the violence she experienced from Tory Lanez when he shot her in the foot or from her ongoing feud with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Today, the “Sweetest Pie” singer took to social media to clear up some apparent misconceptions about the case with her label. “No judge has ruled anything abt this 1501 case, this information is not accurate,” she wrote in a tweet. “the court date for this isn’t even until DECEMBER 12TH … we HAVE NOT went to court and got a summary judgment. Please stop spreading misinformation thanks.”

In August, after filing her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment, she also declared that she demanded $1 million in damages from the label. This was after the label countersued her, asserting that Something For Thee Hotties did not count as an album on her contract because it was not made up of all original material. This countersuit blames Roc Nation, Megan’s management company, for “trying to persuade its management clients to leave their record labels.”