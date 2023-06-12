A Megan Thee Stallion Fan Nearly Out-Twerked The Rapper Onstage During Her LA Pride 2023 Performance In A New Viral Video

A Megan Thee Stallion fan got the opportunity of a lifetime to join the Grammy award-winning rapper on stage during an LA Pride performance.

via: Uproxx

Megan Thee Stallion was “excited” to return to the stage after the tumultuous few months in the public eye. However, no one was more delighted to see the “Savage” rapper than her fans in Los Angeles. During her 2023 LA Pride In The Park festival performance, Megan allowed a few of her die-hard fans, known as the Hotties, to join her onstage. What happened after will go down as one of the most memorable interactions in her live show history.

With one opportunity to impress the social media crowned “Queen of Twerk,” one fan gave it all they had during their solo set, nearly out-twerking her onstage.

Following the performance, the fan took to Instagram to upload the now-viral video, writing, “Anyone who knows me knows I love me some Megan Thee Stallion Last night she brought me on stage, and I had to eat I love this lady with a passion, LOL And the way she hyped me up the whole time And they kept putting me on the big screen Yeah, I did what I came to do.”

Watch the full clip below.