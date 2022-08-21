Megan Thee Stallion Dressed As Sailor Moon For Her Performance At Summer Sonic Festival In Tokyo [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion is embracing her love of anime during her first visit to Japan.

via: Uproxx

This weekend, at Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo, Megan took the stage dressed as Sailor Moon, performing many of her hits, including several tracks from her latest album, Traumazine.

Megan Thee Stallion dressed as Sailor Moon while performing at Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo, Japan. ?? pic.twitter.com/qaMGE2upRA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2022

Since she first stepped onto the scene, Megan has been vocal about her love of anime, and has grown more in love with the art as adult. In a 2020 Instagram Live session with Tim Lyu of anime studio Crunchyroll, she said, “Being an adult and watching anime, I really like the storylines. You see a character who might not be the strongest. You grow with that the character…you meet new people along the way as they try to be the hero / become the person they need to be.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she revealed that while she had watched Sailor Moon, she initially couldn’t quite get into it.

“Every time there’s a fight, her boyfriend comes to save the day,” Megan said.

Regardless, she certainly slayed her outfit, and even more so, her performance, which she said received a large positive reaction from her Japanese fans.

“This whole stadium in JAPAN was going UP for me,” said Megan in a tweet. “You can’t fake thee love…im grateful.”

This whole stadium in JAPAN was going UP for me ??? you can’t fake thee love ??? im grateful pic.twitter.com/G3ZPKkdlzC — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 21, 2022