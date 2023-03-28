Megan Thee Stalion And Mariah Carey Will Headline Los Angeles’ 2023 Pride In The Park Celebration

Get ready lambs and hotties, two major stars are set to headline the 2023 L.A. Pride in the Park.

Pride Month might be in June, but the city of Los Angeles has already announced the headliners for its annual Pride In The Park celebration taking place June 9-10. It’s just not Pride without a diva or two, and this year’s selection of Pride performers has that covered with Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey leading the show on Friday (6/9) and Saturday (6/10), respectively.

Carey posted the announcement on Instagram, writing, “I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023,” she wrote. “I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Meg said, “I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community. This incredible event advocates diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

The theme for this year’s Pride In The Park event is “All Out With Pride,” and future performers will be announced in the coming months. The 2023 Pride In The Park celebration will take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on 6/9-10. You can find more information here.