Meet Your New ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover Model: Martha Stewart [Photo]

Martha Stewart is one of four stars posing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2023 issue.

via: Uproxx

Martha Stewart, 81 years young, has joined the likes of Elle Macpherson, Kathy Ireland, and Heidi Klum on the cover of Sports Illustrated for its annual swimsuit issue. “When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated.’ And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic,” she said.

The previous oldest cover model was 74-year-old Maye Musk, Elon’s mom. Don’t be surprised if in five years, he buys Sports Illustrated and puts her on the cover again, to reclaim the record.

Stewart, who knows a thing or two about thirst traps, wanted to be in the issue to prove age is just a number. “Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” she said.

The other 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers belong to actress Megan Fox, singer Kim Petras, and model Brooks Nader, but you know it’s Martha’s cover that Pete Davidson is buying and — if he’s like me in high school — getting in trouble for bringing it to school and showing my classmates.

You can see Stewart’s cover below.

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark — this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

? @MarthaStewart is opening up to @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb about shooting the @SInow cover, preparing for this ‘challenge,’ finding confidence from a young age, and more. pic.twitter.com/lnss1byCjn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 15, 2023