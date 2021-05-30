Meek Mill Slams ‘Blogs’ And Accuses Them Of Only Covering The ‘Goofy Sh*t’ He Does [Photos]

Meek Mill expressed frustration with “the blogs” today regarding their coverage of Eric Riddick’s recent plea deal, saying they only focused on him and his tweets and not on the man who deserved all the attention.

via: Uproxx

Meek Mill often finds himself trending on social media for questionable things. One example came earlier this year, when he mentioned Kobe Bryant in a tasteless manner on a song with Lil Baby. Prior to that, there was his and Tekashi 69’s parking lot spat in Miami. Despite these instances, it’d be wrong to say Meek hasn’t done anything positive, or at least not embarrassing, over the past few months. But the way the Philly rapper sees it, the coverage he gets has only focused on the bad he does.

Yesterday I help a innocent man gain his freedom back he had life in prison …. on the net I was trending for a pause basically lol them blogs got y’all … go check blogs pages …don’t post positive post just the goofy shit… y’all sheep and be serious lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2021

“Yesterday I help a innocent man gain his freedom back he had life in prison,” he wrote on Twitter in reference to Eric Riddick, a 51-year-old man who was recently released from prison, thanks to help from Meek and others, after he was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 29 years locked up for it as a result. He added, “On the net I was trending for a pause basically lol them blogs got y’all… Go check blogs pages …don’t post positive post just the goofy sh*t… y’all sheep and be serious lol.”

I need vibrating panties with the remote lol they on Amazon? Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 28, 2021

An example of “goofy sh*t” Meek refers to is a past tweet where he oddly asked his followers, “I need vibrating panties with the remote lol they on Amazon? Lol.” The post caused him to trend on Twitter.

As for Riddick, he was freed after he agreed to plead no contest to third-degree murder with time served. A Court of Common Pleas Judge previously reviewed Riddick’s case after his defense attorneys claimed evidence was withheld from the defense team during the trial.

People love to criticize the blogs until they need them.