Meek Mill Says Weed Makes Him Depressed But He Still Smokes Every Day [Photos + Video]

Just two months after announcing plans to take a break from social media, Meek Mill returned to Twitter this weekend to open up about how feels when smoking weed.

Rappers and weed go hand-in-hand in the public imagination but there’s at least one hip-hop artist who’s questioning that relationship — or, at least, his own relationship with the devil’s lettuce. Returning to Twitter to share another of his potentially controversial views, Meek Mill revealed that he’d rather be sober than fit the stereotype — although that hasn’t stopped him yet. “I smoke weed everyday and get depressed as soon as I get high,” he wrote. “I be happy as hell sober lol it just helps me think deeper and more realistic lol.”

As usual, Meek’s observation sparked a wide variety of reactions, from those expressing agreement to those who suggested he try a different strain. “Weed is a downer,” one commenter offered. “If your already depressed it does nothing but amplify that.” “Stop smoking the wrong weed,” another said. “Find the Terpene profile that agrees with your body.”

Meek is three months removed from his most recent album, Expensive Pain, which featured appearances from A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs, Kehlani, Lil Baby & Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Vory, and Young Thug and garnered praise from his former rival Drake. In November, he said he was working on the final Dreamchasers mixtape, which he planned to release as an NFT.

#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022,” Meek wrote on Instagram in December. “You can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed.”