Meek Mill Reveals His Last ‘Dream Chasers’ Mixtape Will Be Released As An NFT [Video]

The final installment in Meek Mill’s “Dream Chaser” mixtape series will hit the auction block as an NFT.

Meek Mill’s early success with mixtapes played a large part in his rise to fame a decade ago. The Philly native’s 2012 tape, Dreamchasers 2, is regarded as both a highlight in Meek’s career and of the entire mixtape era. The last installment in the Dreamchasers series came back in 2014, with DC4, which debuted within the Billboard Top 5. Now, a little over a month rafter his fifth album Expensive Pain, he took to social media to reveal plans for his next and final installment in the series.

“How can they relate I’m too real n#%gas fake,” Meek wrote in the caption, adding, “#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT.” He continued, “LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022 you can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed.” It’s unknown when the final Dreamchasers mixtape will be released or what the “Loyalty Club” means, but details should come enentually.

The announcement marks a quick return to action for Meek and his brand new album, whose release was recently supported by videos for “Northside Southside” with Giggs, “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe),” and “Expensive Pain.”

