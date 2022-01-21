Meat Loaf, The Rock Icon Behind ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ And Actor, Is Dead At 74

Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose bombastic rock opera “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74.

Meat Loaf, who is best known for his 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell, has died at 74 years old, according to a statement shared on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not revealed.

The post reads in part, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. […] We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, had one of the biggest albums in the history of recorded music with Bat Out Of Hell: It’s certified 14-times Platinum by the RIAA and with about 44 million sales worldwide, it’s one of just a handful of albums ever to reach at least 40 million sales, making it one of the most successful LPs of all time. His biggest singles include that album’s “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad,” as well as “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which was the lead single from 1993’s Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell and his sole No. 1 single in the US. His final album was 2016’s Braver Than We Are.

As an actor, Meat Loaf made appearances in iconic movies including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne’s World.

RIP.