Matthew Perry’s Assistant And Doctors Among 5 Charged in His Ketamine Death | www.lovebscott.com

Five people have been charged in connection with the death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry — including his doctor and personal assistant.

via Complex:

Per TMZ, law enforcement sources have revealed that search warrants have been executed by authorities, resulting in the seizing of phones and computers belonging to people who are allegedly responsible for providing him with ketamine. At least one doctor has been arrested, while several dealers have also been arrested. Text messages between those arrested reportedly show conversations about getting ketamine to the late actor.

Prior to his death, Perry received ketamine infusion therapy to help treat depression and anxiety. He was not prescribed any ketamine the week or so before his death, however, suggesting that he obtained the drug elsewhere.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023. He was 54. The toxicology report revealed that his cause of death was ruled as “acute effects of ketamine.” The contributing factors to his death also included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder. The actor was previously open about his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse.

A criminal investigation into Perry’s death has been ongoing for months, with the Los Angeles Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Service involved.

Police recently got a search warrant for the property of Charlie Sheen’s ex-girlfriend Brooke Mueller, who went to the same addiction treatment center as the actor. There doesn’t appear to be any connection between her and the arrests, though.

Hopefully those responsible will be brought to justice.