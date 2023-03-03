Matthew McConaughey’s Wife, Camila Alves, Was Aboard The Turbulent Flight That Was Described As A ‘Final Destination Situation’ [Video]

Matthew McConaughey’s wife had quite the adventure Wednesday.

via: Uproxx

Camila Alves McConaughey, the Women of Today founder and wife of Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, was a passenger on the Lufthansa flight that encountered “significant turbulence” on Wednesday night.

“On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere,” she wrote on Instagram. “To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming.”

The flight traveling from Texas to Germany was diverted to Dulles International Airport when the turbulence hit. “It was all of a sudden we lifted up, and then we started dropping down really fast. It felt like about five seconds of free fall,” a passenger told ABC News. “While it was happening, the plates were up, and the ceiling glass was up in the ceiling. My bag was flown back behind me, and it was kind of like you’re in slow motion.” The passenger described the incident as a “quote-unquote Final Destination situation.”

In her Instagram post, McConaughey wrote, “Thank God everyone was safe and ok. I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! @officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing… slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue.”

