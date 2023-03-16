Matt Barnes Ordered to Pay Back Child Support, Owes Gloria Over $133K

Matt Barnes is way behind on child support payments, a judge just ordered him to fork over more than six figures in back payments to his ex-wife Gloria Govan.

Matt and Gloria got married in 2013 but divorced two years later.

The divorce between the two was contentious. Matt was originally ordered to pay $20K a month in child support for his two sons. A judge did eventually dropped it to $7500. This was when Gloria had custody of the kids.

TMZ is reporting that “according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the former NBA baller owes Gloria $133,976.54 in past-due child support payments.”

It appears Matt hasn’t been shelling out child support for quite some time

In 2018 after Gloria was arrested at the kids’ school Matt obtained a temporary restraining order against her and was granted full custody of the two kids. The courts believed that Gloria was dealing with anger management issues and was a possible threat to the children at the time.

Then there was the infamous 95 miles Matt allegedly drove in 2015 to go beat up fellow ex-NBA player Derek Fisher, who was dating Matt’s estranged wife and spending time with their then six-year old twin sons.

That was a wild story at the time.

I'll never forget when Matt Barnes drove 95 miles to beat up Derek Fisher for dating Gloria Govan. How do you stay that angry for 95 miles? — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 29, 2022