Matt Barnes Ordered to Pay Back Child Support, Owes Gloria Over $133K

March 16, 2023 7:24 PM PST

Matt Barnes is way behind on child support payments, a judge just ordered him to fork over more than six figures in back payments to his ex-wife Gloria Govan.

Matt and Gloria got married in 2013 but divorced two years later.

The divorce between the two was contentious. Matt was originally ordered to pay $20K a month in child support for his two sons. A judge did eventually dropped it to $7500. This was when Gloria had custody of the kids.

TMZ is reporting that “according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the former NBA baller owes Gloria $133,976.54 in past-due child support payments.”

It appears Matt hasn’t been shelling out child support for quite some time

In 2018 after Gloria was arrested at the kids’ school Matt obtained a temporary restraining order against her and was granted full custody of the two kids. The courts believed that Gloria was dealing with anger management issues and was a possible threat to the children at the time.

Then there was the infamous 95 miles Matt allegedly drove in 2015 to go beat up fellow ex-NBA player Derek Fisher, who was dating Matt’s estranged wife and spending time with their then six-year old twin sons.

That was a wild story at the time.

