A Masked Kanye West Surprisingly Performed With Travis Scott At The ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour’ In Orlando [Photos + Video]

Travis Scott brought out Kanye West to play a slew of hits, including “Runaway” and “All of the Lights,” at the Orlando stop on his Circus Maximus tour.

In recent years, Kanye West-related headlines have very rarely been related to music. However, in recent weeks, the chatter has primarily centered around Vultures, the forthcoming joint album between him and Ty Dolla Sign, a work that has been delayed numerous times. On January 23, West shared that Vultures will be a three-part project, with the first part due out on February 9.

But before releasing new music, West dipped into his existing discography as a surprise performer during the second-to-last stop on Travis Scott’s Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, January 31. Wearing a Jason mask, he performed “All Of The Lights” and “Runaway” from his 2010 beloved No. 1 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — as well as several other tracks, including the unreleased “Vultures.” Several videos circulated on X (formerly Twitter). One such video captured Ye confirming the aforementioned February 9 release date for Vultures.

Earlier Wednesday, Ye’s daughter, North West, was reportedly spotted wearing a graphic tee displaying an updated Vultures Vol. 1 tracklist, as seen below.

1. “Everybody” Feat. Charlie Wilson

2. “Back To Me” Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quavo

3. “Fuk Sum” Feat. Playboi Carti & Quavo

4. “Time Moving Slow”

5. “Beg Forgiveness” Feat. Chris Brown

6. “Do It” Feat. YG

7. “Paid” Feat. Future

8. “Timbo Freestyle”

9. “Slide” Feat. James Blake

10. “Promotion” Feat. Future

11. “Vultures” Feat. Bump J & Lil Durk

12. “Love Love Love”

13. “Talking” Feat. North West

14. “Hoodrat”

15. “River” Feat. Young Thug & Leon Bridges

16. “Gun To My Head” Feat. Kid Cudi

17. “Take Off Your Dress”

18. “Dead” Feat. Future & Lil Durk

