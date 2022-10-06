Mase Responded To Diddy Calling Him A ‘Fake Pastor’ And Saying He Owes Him $3 Million [Video]

Needless to say, Diddy isn’t getting a dime from Mase. Hours after the Bad Boy Entertainment founder appeared on The Breakfast Club, the Harlem World rapper posted a clip on Instagram, clapping back against Diddy’s debt claims.

via: Uproxx

After seeing the interview, he posted a video on Instagram (from TikTok) snickering about the outburst and attributing it to Mase recently denying Diddy the opportunity to join him onstage during his 3 Headed Monster Tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss. “Yo, you see how people act when you don’t let them come on stage and give they fake apology, so they can promote they little wack song,” he said.

Later, he followed up with another audio post addressing Diddy’s comments more specifically and getting personal, citing Diddy’s mom Janice Combs and saying “everything is in your mother name.” “How dare this n**** talk about receipts,” he sneered. “Let’s start with your mother, n****. your mother got the receipts. Everything is in your mother name.” He also pointed out how many of the artists who’d be mostly likely to back him up in this argument aren’t around anymore to do so. “Biggie ain’t here so Big can’t give you no receipts, he dead,” Mase said. “Craig Mack can’t give you no receipts, he dead. Black Rob can’t give you receipts, he dead. And everybody else, you made sign paperwork so they can’t talk about what I’m talking about. I’m the only one with the guts to not sign it, ‘cuz I ain’t need the money. All money ain’t good money, remember that.”

We’ll see what Diddy comes back with, but it seems like they might well be building up to that onstage reconciliation. Time will tell.