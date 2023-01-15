Marvin Gaye III Arrested for Domestic Violence, Assault With Deadly Weapon

It was reported that on Thursday the police was called after the son of Motown legend Marvin Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his cousin in his L.A. home.

Marvin reportedly got into an argument with his wife and cousin, which may have been about a previous assault, with Gaye then pointing the weapon at his cousin.

He is then said to have driven off in his Corvette before police arrived on the scene in Calabasas, having been called at around 8.05pm for a ‘family dispute.’

TMZ is now reporting that Marvin was arrested late Friday.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Gaye came to the Sheriff’s station the next day around 5:00 PM and turned himself in. Gaye was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. He posted $50,000 bond and was released.

An emergency protective order was issued to keep Gaye away from the home and family.”