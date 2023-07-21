‘The Marvels’ Official Trailer Goes Big On Brie Larson, Intergalactic Revenge, And A Whole Lot Of Kitties [Video]

The Marvels has been a long time coming.

The official trailer for The Marvels just dropped, and it offers the biggest look yet at the intergalactic sequel to Captain Marvel. This time around, Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers is front and center as she catches up with Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury. (As for how or if this movie ties into Secret Invasion is anybody’s guess.) Turns out whatever Carol has been doing has angered a Kree revolutionary, Dar-Benn, played by Marvel newcomer Zawe Ashton.

Using an unearthed armband that looks very similar to the one worn by Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, Dar-Benn manages to entangle the young hero to Carol and Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau. Whenever the three of them use their powers, they switch places, no matter where they are. It’s not exactly the most convenient situation, especially with Darr-Benn mounting an assault across the cosmos.

More importantly, like The Marvels teaser, this latest trailer leans into a badass cover of the Beastie Boys “Intergalactic” that surprisingly sells the whole thing. It slaps.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

Also, that’s a lot of cats/flerkins.

The Marvels flies into theaters on November 10.