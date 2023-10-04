Marshawn Lynch Had An Incredible Reaction To Being Asked If He Ever Partied With Russell Wilson [Video]

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch shared his brutally honest opinion of Russell Wilson.

via: Uproxx

Russell Wilson has had a pretty tremendous NFL career, winning a Super Bowl in Seattle and helping the Seahawks be a perennial playoff contender for the first decade of his career.

However, despite the on-field success of the Seahawks, he is not exactly a beloved figure with his former teammates, with plenty of them willing to call him out on isolating from the team and having less than flattering recollections of playing with Wilson. On the most recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Marshawn Lynch spent a good bit of time talking about his former QB and how there wasn’t any relationship between the two stars off the field — to the point that Lynch does not even have Russ’ phone number.

Marshawn Lynch on Russell Wilson blocking his number: “Russ was just a QB for me… I don’t have his number.” pic.twitter.com/85iEMtmPxp — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 4, 2023

The best part was Shannon trying to understand how he and Wilson never spent time together off the field, explaining that even “7” (John Elway) would come to the original Club Shay Shay at Broncos camp to have beers, play cards, and hang out with the guys. However when asked if he ever went to a party with Russ, Lynch, without saying a word, gave a priceless reaction.

I do love the visual of Lynch and Wilson going to a function together, as you’d be hard-pressed to find two guys in the NFL with more opposite vibes. That said, given Marshawn seems capable of getting along with just about anyone, as evidenced by pretty much everything he’s done in the media space, it does feel notable that he didn’t have any kind of off-field conversations with Wilson. Marshawn also knows that the way things ended in Seattle and the notable Super Bowl loss where he didn’t get the ball on the 1 yard line will make anything he says about Russ come off as sour grapes. He was quick to note he thought Russ was a great QB and he’d happily play next to him, but even by saying very little, Lynch was able to tell an awful lot about Russell Wilson off the field.