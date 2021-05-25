Marilyn Manson Wanted On Arrest Warrant In New Hampshire For Alleged Assault [Photo]

Marilyn Manson is wanted on an arrest warrant in New Hampshire for an alleged assault involving a videographer at an outdoor amphitheater in 2019, police said Tuesday.

via: AceShowbiz

The Gilford Police Department made an announcement on the existence of the arrest warrant on Tuesday, May 25 via Facebook. “The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion,” read the statement.

It continued, “The alleged assaults involved a videographer. Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

According to the police’s statement, Marilyn was performing a concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred. The videographer was subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert and was located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.

The authorities did not disclose details of the alleged assault, but it’s noted that it’s “not sexual in nature.” Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the videographer reported the rocker for spitting on his camera during concert.

According to sources familiar with the case, the videographer is alleging some of the 52-year-old’s saliva got on them. While the alleged victim suffered “no injuries,” the heavy metal vocalist was charged because the spitting constitutes “unprivileged physical contact.”

Sources in Marilyn’s camp deny the assault allegations and claim they’ve been in contact with police ever since the warrant was issued back in October 2019. The misdemeanor charge can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 or less if he’s proven guilty.

Marilyn is currently also battling sexual assault allegations from multiple women. “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco filed a complaint in a Los Angeles court in April, alleging that the singer physically, sexually, psychologically and emotionally abused her in multiple instances.

Manson was dumped by his record label as well as his longtime manager in the wake of the scandal and has insisted that all accusations are “horrible distortions of reality.“