Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is Now The First Song To Go No. 1 In Four Separate Years [Photos]

December 28, 2021 9:51 AM PST

Mariah Carey continues to make history.

On last week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, Mariah Carey’s enduring 1994 classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returned to No. 1 for the third holiday season, making it the first song to top the chart during three distinct runs. Now, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is making even more history: The song is once again No. 1 on the new Hot 100 chart, and since the chart is dated January 1, 2022, it is the first No. 1 song of 2022 and the first song to be No. 1 in four separate years (2019 to 2022).

This marks the 50th week that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been on the Hot 100 and it’s the first song to ever be No. 1 in its 50th week. Furthermore, Carey herself has now been at No. 1 on the Hot 100 during a record-extending 18 years: 1990 to 2000, 2005 to 2006, 2008, and 2019 to 2022. Carey has now spent 86 total weeks at No. 1, which extends the all-time record.

Meanwhile, it’s also a huge week for The Ronettes, as their 1963 single “Sleigh Ride” is No. 10 on this week’s chart. This is the group’s first time in the top 10 in 58 years and two months, which is a record. Their last top ten came in 1963, when “Be My Baby” hit No. 2.

