Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is Now The First Song To Go No. 1 In Four Separate Years [Photos]

Mariah Carey continues to make history.

via: Uproxx

On last week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, Mariah Carey’s enduring 1994 classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returned to No. 1 for the third holiday season, making it the first song to top the chart during three distinct runs. Now, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is making even more history: The song is once again No. 1 on the new Hot 100 chart, and since the chart is dated January 1, 2022, it is the first No. 1 song of 2022 and the first song to be No. 1 in four separate years (2019 to 2022).

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a 7th total week. As this week's charts are dated Jan. 1, 2022, it becomes the first song in history to rule the chart in four distinct years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2021

This marks the 50th week that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been on the Hot 100 and it’s the first song to ever be No. 1 in its 50th week. Furthermore, Carey herself has now been at No. 1 on the Hot 100 during a record-extending 18 years: 1990 to 2000, 2005 to 2006, 2008, and 2019 to 2022. Carey has now spent 86 total weeks at No. 1, which extends the all-time record.

.@MariahCarey has now ranked at No. 1 on the #Hot100 in a record-extending 18 distinct years (per Hot 100 chart dates): 1990-2000, 2005-06, 2008 and, thanks to "All I Want For Christmas Is You," 2019-22. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2021

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has now spent 50 total weeks on the #Hot100. It's the first song in history to spent its 50th week on the chart at No. 1. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, it’s also a huge week for The Ronettes, as their 1963 single “Sleigh Ride” is No. 10 on this week’s chart. This is the group’s first time in the top 10 in 58 years and two months, which is a record. Their last top ten came in 1963, when “Be My Baby” hit No. 2.

Legend status.