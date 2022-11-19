Mariah Carey Will Fulfill A ‘Childhood Dream’ By Opening The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade just got a little more festive!

via: Uproxx

While Mariah Carey’s trademarks for the “Queen Of Christmas” and “Princess Christmas” titles were denied this week, she holds the crown in the hearts of fans. Carey rang in the holiday season earlier in the month with a video of her in a Santa outfit, but it seems she isn’t skipping straight to Christmas yet.

Instead, Carey is setting her sights on another seasonal celebration: Thanksgiving. That’s right. She is set to open this year’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

“My childhood dream is coming to life!” she captioned the news on Instagram.

Still, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker isn’t forgetting her roots, as she will still emotionally honor the North Pole by opening for none other than the King Of Christmas himself at the parade.

“I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS,” Carey added. “See! She DOES acknowledge Thanksgiving!!!” one fan jokingly replied.

However, many can’t forget Carey’s past subtle shade towards Thanksgiving — and some more blatant ones. “THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED,” she posted in 2020, referencing a chapter title of her memoir.

THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

Even just two weeks ago, Martha Stewart pleaded publicly for Carey to not skip to Christmas. “You cannot give up Thanksgiving!” Stewart shared on a social media video

“I absolutely agree with @MarthaStewart! I’m waiting for my invitation to her thanksgiving extravaganza! She’s everything!” Carey told Today as a response, doubling as a clue for her new announcement.

In an exclusive interview with TODAY, @MariahCarey responded, "I absolutely agree with @MarthaStewart! I’m waiting for my invitation to her thanksgiving extravaganza! She’s everything!" https://t.co/ijgvpg8tYr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 10, 2022

Mariah Carey’s performance will take place on November 24 and air on both NBC and Peacock.