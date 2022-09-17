Mariah Carey And Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Reenact The Opening To Mariah Carey’s ‘Honey’ Video

Mariah Carey is reliving her 1997 era.

via: Uproxx

Mariah Carey recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her RIAA-certified, five-time Platinum album Butterfly, which features the singles “Honey” and “My All.” Amidst the celebration from both the pop star and her fans, she opted to show off her funny side by reenacting one of the album’s most iconic videos, this time with a surprise guest.

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, the “We Belong Together” singer was joined by Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown for a 2022 take on the opening scene from the video for “Honey.” Carey reprised her role as the hostage, while Brown and others played the roles of mafia members giving her threatening warnings. In the end, they all joined together to yell “You gon’ die!” in unison.

Butterfly was released in 1997 to both positive critical and commercial acclaim. The album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart and sold 236,000 copies in its first week, remaining in the top 20 for 21 weeks. In a retrospective review for The Washington Post, journalist Bethonie Butler stated that the album “changed the face of pop music” and paved “the way for other pop stars…to sing alongside their rap contemporaries.”

