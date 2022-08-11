Mariah Carey, Metallica, SZA And Usher Are Playing The Free Global Citizen Festival [Photos]

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 is taking place this year in New York City and Accra, Ghana, and will once again combine music and activism to improve global healthcare and end extreme poverty.

via: Uproxx

Metallica and Mariah Carey sharing a stage? The dream is finally a reality. And it’s for a worthy cause too. The Global Citizen Festival has announced two incredible lineups for their festivals happening on September 24th, 2022 in both New York City’s Central Park and Accra, Ghana’s Black Star Square.

Global Citizen bills itself as “The world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.” Through their festivals, fans get free tickets by engaging with actions via the Global Citizens app that help spread awareness and to various global humanitarian causes, like signing petitions, contacting representatives, etc… It’s a welcome approach for these two insane music festival lineups that are timed to occur during the UN General Assembly in order to maximize impact.

For the 10th year of the Global Citizen Festival in NYC’s famed Great Lawn at Central Park, Metallica and Mariah Carey are joined on the lineup by Charlie Puth, Maneskin, Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, and Mickey Guyton. The day’s festivities are hosted by actress, activist, and Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On the same day, Global Citizen will also present a festival in Africa, taking place at Black Star Square. Global Citizen festival Accra will feature, Usher, SZA, HER, Tems, Stormzy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, and Stonebwoy.

Get more information on Global Citizen Festival NYC here and Global Citizen Festival Accra here.