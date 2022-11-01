Mariah Carey Leaves Her Witchy Ways Behind In A New Video Saying Bye To Halloween And Ho Ho Ho To Christmas [Video]

Halloween is officially done, now it’s time for the Queen of Christmas to shine.

via: Uproxx

Halloween was yesterday, which means today, we start looking forward to Christmas. That’s what Mariah Carey is doing in a new video, anyway.

The video starts with a black-and-white clip of Carey riding a stationary bike in a witch get-up, presumably a reference to the famous Wizard Of Oz scene. All the while, calendar dates progress towards the end of October as Carey starts laughing maniacally. Once they finally hit November, the scene transitions to Carey wearing a Santa-like suit and sitting on a reindeer, and she sings in a whistle register, “It’s time!” She captioned the video, “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! [Christmas tree emoji] [party popper emoji] [heart emoji] #MariahSZN.”

Carey’s enthusiasm for the holiday season is completely understandable. After all, her 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has gone No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 during each of the past three holiday seasons and in each of the past four years (2019 to 2022). Already, the song is building up momentum again: As of this morning, it’s back in the top 40 of the US iTunes chart.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has re-entered the top 40 on US iTunes. — chart data (@chartdata) November 1, 2022

The singer has already announced plans for this holiday season, too. They include Christmas concerts in New York and Toronto for mid-December, as well as a brand new children’s book, The Christmas Princess.