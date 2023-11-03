Mariah Carey Insists It’s Not Her Fault People Start Playing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ So Early In The Year [Video]

Mariah Carey visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to talk about ringing in the holiday season.

via: Uproxx

Today is November 3, and while Christmas is just under two months away now, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is already making its annual return to the music landscape: It’s up to No. 28 on Spotify’s latest top daily songs chart for the US. If you ask Carey, though, she’ll insist that her hit coming back so early isn’t her fault.

Carey was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, and during the interview, Kimmel wondered if it truly is “time” already, as Carey declared in her November 1 video saying bye to Halloween and hello to Christmas. After a bit of back and forth, Carey said:

“I don’t disagree with you, by the way. I had to just go with the flow, because everybody was rushing the holiday season and they starting playing my song. So I kept being like, ‘Not yet, don’t play it yet. It’s not time yet, why are we playing Christmas songs?’ But they were doing it, so then I just was like, ‘OK.’ It became… it was a joke, it was just for laughs.”

What’s less of a laughing matter, though, is the lawsuit Carey is currently facing over the song.

Check out the full interview below.