Mariah Carey Declares It Christmas Season By Announcing Her ‘Merry Christmas To All’ CBS Special [Photo + Video]

The Queen of Christmas is back with a two-hour primetime concert special next month.

The perennial chart-topper sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings today (November 10) to promote her new children’s book, aptly titled The Christmas Princess, and King punctuated the segment with an early gift for fans.

Carey’s two-hour CBS special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! will air December 20 on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. and subsequently stream on Paramount+. The special will be filmed during her December 13 show at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Carey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week and dished about her 2022 Christmas shows at MSG and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

“Expect the unexpected. I don’t know, darling,” she told Fallon. “Well, we went on sale with the presale, right? And that happened like — that was a quick moment, I heard. … I realized that the best thing I could do is just talk to the fans, be with the fans, sing to the fans, with them, and it’s an inclusive experience. It’s so fun. The last time we did Madison Square Garden was pre-COVID [in] 2019. The most fun I ever had doing a show because it snows. I don’t want to give it away. I don’t want to give it away. But it’s festive.”

