Man Pulls Gun Out On Mike Tyson During A Comedy Show [Video]

Mike Tyson was just trying to enjoy some comedy at a Hollywood club on Tuesday, when a rowdy man recognized the boxer and challenged him to fight. At one point he even pulled out a loaded firearm.

via: Hot97

Mike Tyson did a great job at defusing a situation that could’ve easily escalated. While enjoying a night out at a comedy show in Hollywood, a man was seemingly trying to get a reaction of out Mike Tyson as he began to pick a fight with the boxing legend. It’s no secret that Mike Tyson got HANDS, yet, this man still tried him.

The man was eventually escorted out of the venue, but he definitely didn’t leave without putting up a fight- even pulling out a gun. As the situation deescalated, Mike and others were able to convince the man to put the gun away. The two ended up shaking hands as he left the event. TMZ reports that no one was hurt.

While the tense showdown didn’t result in a fistfight as the gun-toting man had hoped, the exchange comes after Tyson told the host of the Hotboxin’ podcast that he was open to getting into the ring with Jake Paul. Tyson said Paul’s team has been adamant about setting up a fight, but he’d only do it if the price was right. According to Tyson himself, that price is a cool $1 billion.

Take a look at the whole ordeal below.