Man Pleads Guilty In-Hit-and-Run Death of Nicki Minaj's Father [Photo]

A Long Island man has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from the 2021 hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father.

Charles Polevich appeared in Nassau County court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and another count of evidence tampering in connection with the February 2021 accident that killed Robert Maraj, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Polevich was facing up to 7 years behind bars on the felony count, but he may not receive that long of a sentence. During the hearing, the judge committed to no more than one year in prison, along with community service and suspension of his driver’s license, reports TMZ.

Maraj was walking along the road in Mineola, New York on Feb. 12, 2021 when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. He was taken to a local hospital before he died the next day at the age of 64. Polevich was arrested at his home the following week.

Polevich’s attorney Marc Gann told Billboard that his client was “extremely remorseful for any role he may have played in Mr. Maraj’s death.”

In May of last year, Nicki opened up about the “devastating loss” of her father. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way,” she wrote. “May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Polevich is due back in court for sentencing on Aug. 3.

Nicki Minaj shares a message to her fans about her father passing away. ?? pic.twitter.com/zDGjHV5HQu — Nicki Minaj Access ? (@AccessMinaj) May 14, 2021