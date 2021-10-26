Man Linked To Mac Miller's Death Agrees To Plead Guilty

One defendant has agreed to plead guilty in the federal case involving the 2018 death of Mac Miller.

via: AceShowbiz

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on one count of distribution of fentanyl after prosecutors agreed to drop a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance charge.

Prosecutors alleged Walter indirectly gave Miller’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, deadly Percocet tablets that led to the tragic star’s overdose.

Walter now faces more than 20 years behind bars and a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million (£730,000). Prosecutors are recommending 17 years in prison and five years supervised release.

Ariana Grande’s ex, Miller, was 26 when he passed away on 7 September, 2018 from an accidental overdose.

Meanwhile, Cameron James Pettit pleaded not guilty earlier this month. He was charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in jail.

He has been in custody since September 4 when he was arrested for the offence. His trial is set for next month.

A third man, 36-year-old Ryan Reavis, was charged with fraud and drug and gun possession in connection with the case. He reportedly served as a runner between Walter and Pettit. He pleaded not guilty as well.

Hopefully this brings the family some peace.