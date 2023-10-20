Maluma Revealed He’s Going To Be A Father In A Touching On-Stage Moment At His Concert [Video]

There are some big changes on the way for Maluma!

via: Uproxx

Maluma performed in Washington DC yesterday (October 19) as part of his Don Juan Tour, and one part of the show was particularly special: The Colombian superstar revealed he’s going to be a father.

On stage, he debuted his new video for “Procura,” which was later released at midnight last night and can be watched above. He watched the clip with his audience and at the end of the visual is footage of him and girlfriend Susana Gomez in the hospital, with the two and their families seeing a sonogram of their unborn child. Maluma was clearly emotional watching the video on stage as his audience loudly cheered behind him.

Maluma announces he’s going to be a father during his concert in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/RlRXkAioVv — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 20, 2023

He teased the big moment ahead of the concert, writing on his Instagram Story (translated via ChatGPT), “Today is one of the most special moments in my life, and I want to share it with you live right here on our Washington show. You’ve been with us from the beginning, and you deserve to know as well.”

Maluma released his latest album, Don Juan, this past August, and it includes collaborations with Marc Anthony, Gordo, Rayvanny, Don Omar, J Balvin, Yandel, Ryan Castro, and Anuel AA. Learn more about the album here.

Watch the “Procura” video below.