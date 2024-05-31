5 Male & Queer Beauty Influencers to Follow on IG

The beauty space is changing in a big way. It’s no longer just about women. Male makeup influencers, especially Black and gay, trans, bisexual, non-binary, queer, and asexual men, are breaking barriers and redefining beauty standards. These influencers showcase their incredible makeup skills, challenge stereotypes, and encourage others to embrace their true selves.

Here are five male makeup influencers you need to follow on social media.

Top Male Makeup Influencers

Angel Merino ( @mac_daddyy )

Angel Merino, also known as Mac Daddyy, is a makeup artist and beauty influencer with a huge following. He is known for his flawless makeup application and glowing skin. Angel’s journey in the beauty industry started from humble beginnings, and he has worked his way up to becoming a respected name in the business. He founded Artist Couture, a successful beauty brand that reflects his passion for makeup and inclusivity.

Hautemess Tom ( @hautemesstom )

Hautemess Tom is known for their unique approach to beauty content. They do makeup reviews, makeup declutters, and story times on YouTube. Tom’s content is engaging and informative, providing honest opinions on various beauty products. Their story times add a personal touch, allowing followers to connect with them on a deeper level. Tom’s dedication to authenticity and inclusivity shines through in all their videos.

Byron Shears (@byronshears1)

Byron Shears is an up-and-coming beauty influencer making a significant impact with his makeup comparison videos, tutorials, and GRWM (Get Ready With Me) content. His genuine personality and detailed approach to makeup make his content both educational and entertaining. Shear’s knack for breaking down complex looks into simple steps makes makeup accessible to everyone, regardless of skill level. His presence in the beauty community promotes inclusivity and the idea that makeup is for everyone.

BearDeans, whose pronouns are he/they, is a multi-talented music artist, makeup influencer, and model. They post engaging YouTube videos featuring makeup tutorials, music videos, and story times. BearDeans’ content reflects their diverse interests and creative expression, offering their audience a unique blend of entertainment and inspiration. Their presence in the beauty community adds depth and authenticity, showcasing the intersectionality of artistry and identity.

Johnnie Sanders ( @j_runner )

Johnnie Sanders is a gender-fluid makeup influencer making waves in the beauty world. Their makeup tutorials are stunning, providing valuable tips and tricks for their followers. Johnnie is also a passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, using their platform to raise awareness about important issues. In addition to being a beauty influencer, Johnnie is working on becoming a future veterinarian.

Who is your favorite male makeup artist?