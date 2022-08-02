Magic Johnson Called On Adam Silver To Retire Bill Russell’s Number Across The League [Photo]

Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond.

via: Uproxx

In the aftermath of his passing, NBA legend Magic Johnson expressed his belief that the league should find another way to honor Russell. Johnson tweeted out his belief that NBA commissioner Adam Silver should retire Russell’s number 6 jersey league-wide.

The NBA does not currently have a number that is retired across the league. The closest parallel would be Jackie Robinson’s number 42, which is retired for all teams in Major League Baseball. The gesture would be fitting to commemorate a career that covered the horizon of the NBA world and went far beyond the court. Russell is as instrumental to the success of the NBA as any other person, it would only be fair that his number hang in the rafters forever.

Commissioner Adam Silver should retire number 6 across the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 2, 2022