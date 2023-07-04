Madonna’s Longtime Friend Rosie O’Donnell Shared Updates On The Singer’s Health After Her Hospitalization

Rosie O’Donnell is giving fans of Madonna some casual updates on the pop icon’s health.

via: Uproxx

Madonna had a health scare recently when she landed in the ICU due to a “serious bacterial infection.” Fortunately, it appears she’s doing fine now. We haven’t heard that directly from the singer herself yet, but people close to her have shared updates. That includes longtime friend Rosie O’Donnell, who has posted about Madonna multiple times over the past few days.

On June 29, O’Donnell posted a photo of her and Madonna on the set of The Rosie O’Donnell Show in the ’90s and wrote, “shes feeling good [thumbs up emoji] #madonna #love.” Then, on July 2, she shared another photo of herself with Madonna, on the set of A League Of Their Own, in which they both starred in 1992. Some commenters asked for updates on Madonna’s health, and O’Donnell responded to one, “she is recovering at home – she is very strong in general.” She wrote in another comment reply, “shes good.”

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, previously explained what happened, writing, “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”