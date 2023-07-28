Madonna Shared An Optimistic Update On Her Health After Being Hospitalized [Video]

Madonna has given a brief health update following her June hospitalization due to a rare bacterial infection.

On June 24, Madonna developed a bacterial infection that landed her in the intensive care unit. She postponed her Celebration Tour, but only days later she was spotted out with a friend in New York City’s Upper East Side.

The pop star has shared an update on her health Friday (June 28). On Instagram, she posted a clip of her swinging her hips, clad in futuristic shades and a black outfit. “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- [star emojis].”

It was reported on June 28 that she had been hospitalized. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” the statement on manager Guy Oseary’s Instagram read. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”