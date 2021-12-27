Madonna Isn’t Happy Tory Lanez Sampled Her Song ‘Into The Groove’ Without Permission [Photo + Video]

Madonna has never been one to bite her tongue and it appears Tory Lanez is the latest name in the Pop royal’s firing line.

Despite heavy scrutiny on him as the case against him for shooting Megan Thee Stallion looms, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has continued with business as usual, releasing his sixth studio album Alone At Prom under his One Umbrella Records imprint earlier this month. However, it now looks like he might be in hot water with another female music star as a result, with his song “Pluto’s Last Comet” coming under scrutiny by Madonna for illegally sampling her 1985 Desperately Seeking Susan soundtrack cut, “Into The Groove.”

As noted by Pop Crave, Madonna commented on Tory’s recent Instagram post, warning him to check his DMs. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove,” she wrote.

Madonna calls out Tory Lanez on Instagram for illegal use of her song, “Into the Groove.” pic.twitter.com/vxUg1pX9au — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2021

“Into The Groove,” which was written and produced by Madonna and Stephen Bray for the film Desperately Seeking Susan, appeared on the 1985 worldwide re-issue of Madonna’s second studio album, Like a Virgin. Meanwhile, “Pluto’s Last Comet,” which was produced by Chaz Jackson and Orlando Tha Great, interpolates the intro and instrumental loop from the upbeat dance song for Tory to deliver his take on a track you might find in The Weeknd’s sessions for After Party. Lanez hasn’t responded to Madonna’s comment, and Madonna herself has yet to release any official statement on whether or not she’s taking legal action. Historically, Madonna has been amenable to hip-hop samples of her hits, but usually artists and their producers have the good sense to clear the samples first.

