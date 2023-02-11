Machine Gun Kelly “Electrocuted” During Super Bowl Party Performance [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly has shared some “shocking” news with his fans.

via: HotNewHipHop

Super Bowl weekend is finally in full swing. Excitement has been running rampant for a number of reasons. Among them are the NFL Championship itself to Rihanna’s long-awaited return to the stage. Of course, countless celebrities have made the trip to Phoenix, Arizona. For the most part, they’ve been busy turning up ahead of Sunday’s main event.

On Friday (February 10), a select few stars kicked things off with incredible performances of their own. Among them is Machine Gun Kelly, who went all out on the Coors Light Bird’s Nest stage. As TMZ notes, famous faces like A-Rod and his latest girlfriend were in attendance. They were rocking out along with the artist to titles from mainstream sellout and beyond.

The event sold out, and the crowd was obviously loving the “Wild Boy” rapper’s show. Knowing MGK, though, he didn’t carry out his performance without some antics. At one point while he was singing, patrons took notice of the 32-year-old’s blonde hair suddenly standing up on his head.

Following the show, Kelly posted the unusual moment on his Instagram Story, offering an explanation of sorts. “Yooo I got [electrocuted] and my hair stood up,” he wrote, however, TMZ notes it simply could have been a prank. The latter seems more likely. The performer wasn’t bothered by the apparent electricity coursing through him, and no EMTs were seen assessing the situation afterward.