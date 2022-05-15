  1. Home
Lovers & Friends Festival Was Interrupted By A Mass Stampede Following Reports Of Gunshots [Photos + Video]

May 15, 2022 2:11 PM PST

Three people were injured Saturday (May 14) during the first night of Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.

Two years after it was first announced, the Lovers & Friends Festival finally opened its doors to fans on Saturday in Las Vegas. The nostalgia-themed ’90s hip-hop and R&B-focused showcase was first announced at the beginning of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back until this weekend. The Lovers & Friends Festival is curated by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg, and Bobby Dee, and it flaunted a two-day lineup that include Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, and more. While day one was supposed to be a fun one, it concluded on a scary note as a mass stampede erupted following reports of gunshots at the festival grounds.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who spoke with TMZ, reports of gunfire were made at 10 pm local time and it sparked a massive stampede as fans rushed to leave the venue and flock for safety. “At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said after their investigation. They also noted that three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The festival resumed a short time with Usher and more delivering nighttime performances to conclude day one.

The stampede was not the only complaint from fans at Lovers & Friends. Many took to Twitter to complain about the showcase’s inability to provide adequate resources for those who attended the show in the sweltering desert heat as temperatures approached 100 degrees. Fans voiced their frustration about a lack of shade and a poor supply of water among other things at the festival.

You can view some tweets and videos from fans below.

