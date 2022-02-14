‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face Sliced In Hollywood Hills Fight

Love & Hip Hop star Tricia Ana, the ex of singer Akon, was seriously injured during a chaotic brawl at a Hollywood Hills bash.

According to TMZ, Ana was attending a party over Super Bowl LVI weekend when she got into an argument with another woman that quickly turned violent.

Video obtained by the outlet shows the reality TV star fighting on the floor surrounded by chaos.

It is also being reported that a $15,000 necklace worn by Ana was stolen.

TMZ adds that a third person soon got involved in the fight that moved outside and that’s when the L&HH star was sliced across the face. Ana was rushed to the hospital where she received 20 stitches.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the fight but no arrests have been made.