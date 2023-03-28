‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Brittney Taylor Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Her Kids’ Father With a Bat

‘Love And Hip Hop’ star Brittney Taylor has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly hitting her children’s father with a baseball bat.

via Complex:

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that Taylor allegedly got into a physical altercation with Afeez earlier this month. The pair share a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old together. Taylor turned herself in last week after a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

Per the criminal complaint obtained by the outlet, Afeez told authorities that he flew into New York to connect with his children and that Taylor punched him in the face in front of them following a misunderstanding.

Afeez said he and Taylor had not been on the best of terms at the time, and so he left the residence, but authorities say Taylor allegedly followed Afeez out the front door with a baseball bat and struck him in the face after he ignored a comment she made. The assault allegedly left Afeez with significant facial injuries that required hospitalization and multiple stitches for a cut above his eye.

Taylor has since been charged with two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Back in 2019, the reality TV star previously made headlines after she told authorities she was attacked by castmate Remy Ma. Remy turned herself in on May 1 and was charged with third-degree assault and four counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The charges were later dropped.

Damn.