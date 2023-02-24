Lizzo Did The Thing And Recreated Ariana DeBose’s Viral BAFTAs Rap Live On Stage

Lizzo is just like everyone else.

Apparently, Lizzo concerts are the best show on Earth, as SZA declared. As the “Special” singer embarks on the international stretch of her Special Tour, she is finding little ways to insert pops of fun outside of her festive bops. The songwriter’s animated personality isn’t just limited to her upcoming appearance on The Simpsons, but to her ticket-holding fans as well.

Yesterday (February 23), while performing in Amsterdam, the Grammy winner took a moment in between her original songs to sing a snippet of the internet’s new favorite jingle. Lizzo is not a stranger to covering songs she likes, having recently performed Sam Smith’s song “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras for BBC Radio 1. But who would’ve thought West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose’s viral opening number at this year’s BAFTA Awards would be next on the agenda?

Lizzo channels Ariana DeBose at her concert in Amsterdam: “Angela Bassett did the thing!” pic.twitter.com/KKl1UknXaj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 24, 2023

In the song, DeBose sang the lyrics, “Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis my Woman King/ Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius/ Jamie Lee, you are all of us,” to honor the evening’s women nominees. Well, DeBose’s pronunciation of Angela Bassett’s name, along with the subsequent choreography, became an instant viral moment. Eventually, DeBose deactivated her social media account because of the unexpected attention. However, that didn’t stop Lizzo from showing love to the number will on stage, shimming her shoulders while singing, “Angela Bassett did the thing.”

When Lizzo returns to the States for the Special 2Tour in April, who knows what other viral track she’ll include in her repertoire.

