Lizzo Surprised Her Audience By Bringing Out Missy Elliott And Cardi B During Her LA Show [Photo + Video]

November 19, 2022 5:52 PM PST

Two very special guests took the stage at Lizzo‘s Friday night (Nov. 18) concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

via: Uproxx

First, she brought out Missy Elliott to join her for a performance of “Tempo,” their collaboration from Lizzo’s 2019 album, Cuz I Luv You.

“Everybody make some noise for the f*cking icon and legend, Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott,” she said following the performance.

Shortly after, Lizzo’s 2021 track, “Rumors” began to play. Cardi B, who is featured on the song, then stepped out onto the stage and joined Lizzo in a performance of the song.

It appears that everyone’s heads are still spinning after the show. Later in the night, Lizzo took to Twitter to thank both artists for joining her on stage.

“Being on stage w you is a DREAM but knowing you is unfathomable!,” Lizzo said about Missy. “My absolute ICON! I love you 5EVA!”

She also noted that she has been keeping up with Cardi since before her Love & Hip Hop days, “But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED.”

Cardi also expressed her excitement following the show, saying, “It was very pretty, very positive and I saw Missy Elliot.”

