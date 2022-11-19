Lizzo Surprised Her Audience By Bringing Out Missy Elliott And Cardi B During Her LA Show [Photo + Video]

Two very special guests took the stage at Lizzo‘s Friday night (Nov. 18) concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

First, she brought out Missy Elliott to join her for a performance of “Tempo,” their collaboration from Lizzo’s 2019 album, Cuz I Luv You.

“Everybody make some noise for the f*cking icon and legend, Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott,” she said following the performance.

Missy Elliott joins Lizzo on stage for “Tempo” on the #SpecialTour in L.A. pic.twitter.com/8PKJxXPeQ9 — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2022

Shortly after, Lizzo’s 2021 track, “Rumors” began to play. Cardi B, who is featured on the song, then stepped out onto the stage and joined Lizzo in a performance of the song.

Cardi B joins Lizzo on stage for “Rumors” in L.A. #SpecialTour pic.twitter.com/sw0VpFK7Zu — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2022

It appears that everyone’s heads are still spinning after the show. Later in the night, Lizzo took to Twitter to thank both artists for joining her on stage.

“Being on stage w you is a DREAM but knowing you is unfathomable!,” Lizzo said about Missy. “My absolute ICON! I love you 5EVA!”

She also noted that she has been keeping up with Cardi since before her Love & Hip Hop days, “But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED.”

I am a Fan of Cardi B! I been following her since before love&hiphop… But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED. @iamcardib thank U for always coming thru for me, for standing up for us when you don’t have to. U the peoples champ! I LOVE U pic.twitter.com/2yq2xV7IGr — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 19, 2022

Cardi also expressed her excitement following the show, saying, “It was very pretty, very positive and I saw Missy Elliot.”

Lizzo show was amazing !It was very pretty,very positive and I saw Missy Elliot ? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 19, 2022